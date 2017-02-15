Firewise construction workshops offered

OKANOGAN — The Okanogan Conservation District is offering two free technical workshops in Twisp and Okanogan for construction professionals in the Okanogan and Methow valleys.

They will include the latest research in how homes ignite during a wildfire, and the best practices for both new constructions and remodeling. Contractors and builders can use the information to help build Firewise homes.

The workshops, both from 5-7 p.m., will be:

<> March 1: TwispWorks Building 9, limit 20.

<> March 2: Okanogan…