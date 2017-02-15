The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 15 at 11:11AM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup Pass, Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, Nespelem, Disautel Pass, Waterville, Mansfield,

This Afternoon

Hi32° Rain/Freezing Rain

Tonight

Lo31° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi40° Chance Wintry Mix then Partly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi41° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi37° Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo25° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi37° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Rain/Snow

Firewise construction workshops offered

by K.C. Mehaffey
Business, Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

OKANOGAN — The Okanogan Conservation District is offering two free technical workshops in Twisp and Okanogan for construction professionals in the Okanogan and Methow valleys.

They will include the latest research in how homes ignite during a wildfire, and the best practices for both new constructions and remodeling. Contractors and builders can use the information to help build Firewise homes.

The workshops, both from 5-7 p.m., will be:

<> March 1: TwispWorks Building 9, limit 20.

<> March 2: Okanogan…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 