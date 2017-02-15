Freezing rain gives way to ‘simple’ rain

NCW — North Central Washington should begin to melt its way out of Wednesday’s icy mess on Thursday.

On Wednesday, freezing rain canceled or delayed schools and disrupted public bus and garbage services. The conditions left between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch of ice on roads and other surfaces.

But temperatures Thursday morning should be above freezing, with the thermometer expected to rise to 42 degrees Thursday afternoon.

“There could be some sleet mixed in there, but we think…