Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 15 at 11:11AM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup Pass, Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, Nespelem, Disautel Pass, Waterville, Mansfield,

This Afternoon

Hi31° Freezing Rain

Tonight

Lo31° Rain/Freezing Rain then Rain

Thursday

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi40° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo29° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi36° Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi37° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Snow then Snow Likely

Freezing rain gives way to ‘simple’ rain

by K.C. Mehaffey
NCW — North Central Washington should begin to melt its way out of Wednesday’s icy mess on Thursday.

On Wednesday, freezing rain canceled or delayed schools and disrupted public bus and garbage services. The conditions left between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch of ice on roads and other surfaces.

But temperatures Thursday morning should be above freezing, with the thermometer expected to rise to 42 degrees Thursday afternoon.

“There could be some sleet mixed in there, but we think…

