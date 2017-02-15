The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 15 at 7:55AM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * Locations...Republic, Inchelium, Wauconda, Chesaw Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, Sherman Pass, Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup

Today

Hi32° Rain/Freezing Rain Likely then Wintry Mix

Tonight

Lo31° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi40° Chance Wintry Mix then Partly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi41° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi37° Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo25° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi37° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Rain/Snow

Commentary | Gonzaga men have the talent to reach a Final Four

by Matt CalkinsThe Seattle Times
They have been the No. 1 team in the country for three weeks and show no signs of giving up that spot.

In addition to winning all 26 of their games, they have trounced AP Top 25 foes by an average of 10.5 points.

Advanced statistics, such as those published by Ken Pomeroy, confirm their status as the nation’s best.

But unless they finally make the Final Four, none of that stuff matters.

Once again, the Gonzaga Bulldogs find themselves…

