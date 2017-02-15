Commentary | Gonzaga men have the talent to reach a Final Four

They have been the No. 1 team in the country for three weeks and show no signs of giving up that spot.

In addition to winning all 26 of their games, they have trounced AP Top 25 foes by an average of 10.5 points.

Advanced statistics, such as those published by Ken Pomeroy, confirm their status as the nation’s best.

But unless they finally make the Final Four, none of that stuff matters.

Once again, the Gonzaga Bulldogs find themselves…