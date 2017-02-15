Gran Rhodus
Gran Rhodus
East Wenatchee, WA
Gran Rhodus passed away February 1, 2017. He was born March 21, 1932, in
Paterson, NJ. Gran lived in both Michigan and Washington D.C., before joining
the Navy in 1953. After his discharge, he attended Michigan State University
and graduated in 1961, and was employed by the U.S. Forest Service for 30
years.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nyleen; two daughters, Wendy Smith of
Malaga, WA, and Terry Rhodus of Ossian, IN; two grandsons; and six great-
grandchildren.
At his request there will be no services. A memorial will be held in the
spring.
