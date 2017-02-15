The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 15 at 7:55AM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * Locations...Republic, Inchelium, Wauconda, Chesaw Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, Sherman Pass, Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup

Today

Hi32° Wintry Mix

Tonight

Lo31° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi40° Chance Wintry Mix then Partly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi41° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi37° Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo25° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi37° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Rain/Snow

Gran Rhodus

Website Staff
Send to Kindle
Print This

Gran Rhodus

East Wenatchee, WA

Gran Rhodus passed away February 1, 2017. He was born March 21, 1932, in
Paterson, NJ. Gran lived in both Michigan and Washington D.C., before joining
the Navy in 1953. After his discharge, he attended Michigan State University
and graduated in 1961, and was employed by the U.S. Forest Service for 30
years.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nyleen; two daughters, Wendy Smith of
Malaga, WA, and Terry Rhodus of Ossian, IN; two grandsons; and six great-
grandchildren.

At his request there will be no services. A memorial will be held in the
spring.

Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.

Comments Help

A few important points:

  • You must have a Disqus account to comment (your Wenatchee World login and Disqus login are completely separate)
  • You must provide your first and last name
  • Your comment must be civil

For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy

Advertisements

 