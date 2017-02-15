Gran Rhodus

East Wenatchee, WA

Gran Rhodus passed away February 1, 2017. He was born March 21, 1932, in

Paterson, NJ. Gran lived in both Michigan and Washington D.C., before joining

the Navy in 1953. After his discharge, he attended Michigan State University

and graduated in 1961, and was employed by the U.S. Forest Service for 30

years.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nyleen; two daughters, Wendy Smith of

Malaga, WA, and Terry Rhodus of Ossian, IN; two grandsons; and six great-

grandchildren.

At his request there will be no services. A memorial will be held in the

spring.