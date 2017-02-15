The Wenatchee World

Weather:

30°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 14 at 9:47PM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * Locations...Republic, Inchelium, Wauconda, Chesaw Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, Sherman Pass, Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup

Overnight

Lo29° Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi32° Wintry Mix

Wednesday Night

Lo31° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi40° Chance Wintry Mix then Partly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi41° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi37° Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo25° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi37° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Great Northwest Wine | Washington winemakers showcase versatility of Riesling

by Eric Degerman and Andy PerdueGreat Northwest Wine
Send to Kindle
Print This

No place in the United States produces more Riesling than the Columbia Valley, and nowhere else in the world does a winery make more Riesling.

Welcome to Washington, the state of Riesling.

Thanks to the leadership of Chateau Ste. Michelle in Woodinville, the Evergreen State leads the nation in Riesling production, more than California, Oregon, New York and Michigan. And Washington’s oldest winery bottles more Riesling than any winery in the world — including Germany.

Here are several examples of…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 