Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 15 at 11:11AM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup Pass, Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, Nespelem, Disautel Pass, Waterville, Mansfield,

Tonight

Lo32° Rain/Freezing Rain

Thursday

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi40° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo29° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi36° Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi37° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Snow then Snow Likely

Washington's Birthday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Grizzly meeting draws bear-size crowd

by Christine Pratt
CASHMERE — Some 160 people packed Cashmere’s Riverside Center Tuesday to learn about federal plans to reintroduce grizzly bears to what is thought to be the bears' old stomping grounds in the North Cascades. 

The "open house" filled the center with informational posters on easels, with National Parks Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials standing by to answer questions one-on-one. A table was set up to leave comments in writing.

Attendee reaction was mixed.

“I wish the meeting would…

