The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 15 at 7:55AM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * Locations...Republic, Inchelium, Wauconda, Chesaw Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, Sherman Pass, Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup

Today

Hi32° Wintry Mix

Tonight

Lo31° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi40° Chance Wintry Mix then Partly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi41° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi37° Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo25° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi37° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Rain/Snow

Howard G. Pelton

Website Staff
Memoriam
Send to Kindle
Print This

Howard G. Pelton, 92, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 