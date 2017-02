LAKE WENATCHEE — When will the flag fall? Take a guess for bragging rights.

That’s the gist of the “Ice Flag Contest” happening now on Lake Wenatchee.

Rob Shurtleff, a Seattle resident and "tech guy from way back" who set the small flag atop the frozen lake Sunday near the dock of vacation home.

The flag flies from a short length of plastic pipe mounted to a small wood platform. The platform is weighted on one side with a steel…