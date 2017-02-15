UPDATE: 7 a.m.: Icy roads force schools to start late or be cancelled

Icy road condition due to freezing rain have delayed the start of classes or cancelled them for the day at schools throughout North Central Washington.

Brewster: 2 hours late.

Cascade School District: 90-minute late start (regular late-start schedule)

Cashmere School District: 2 hours late.

Eastmont School District: 2 hours late. No Zero Hour classes, Before School Student Care or morning Wee Wildcat Preschool.

Entiat School District: 2 hours late.

Ephrata School District: School is closed today because of freezing rain. Parent/teacher conferences will be rescheduled.

Lake Chelan School District: 9:40 a.m. start, buses running the same time as a Monday Late Start.

Mansfield School District: 2 hours late. No preschool, no breakfast.

Okanogan School District: Closed.

Omak School District: Closed. (A change from 2 hour delay)

Quincy School District: Closed

Soap Lake School District: 2 hours late

Waterville School District: 2 hours late

Wenatchee School District: 2 hours late

Wenatchee Valley College: Wenatchee campus delayed 2 hours (10 a.m. start). Omak campus is closed.