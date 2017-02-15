The Wenatchee World

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 14 at 9:47PM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * Locations...Republic, Inchelium, Wauconda, Chesaw Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, Sherman Pass, Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup

Overnight

Lo29° Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi32° Wintry Mix

Wednesday Night

Lo31° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi40° Chance Wintry Mix then Partly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi41° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi37° Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo25° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi37° Slight Chance Snow Showers

In the Garden | Itching to garden? Try winter pruning

by Ken MuirMaster Gardener
Home and Garden
I’m not sure about you, but I’m itching to do some outdoor gardening. I’m ready to shake off this winter wonderland and get ready for the spring.

There are the familiar smells of fertilizer and mulch that are starting to fill the shelves at your local home improvement stores, but before you start to get any ideas, let’s get some winter maintenance done. 

It may not seem not seem essential, but winter pruning is healthy for some plants. This is…

