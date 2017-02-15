Island annexations failing

WENATCHEE — Measures to annex a pair of unincorporated areas into Wenatchee are being soundly defeated.

As of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, 82.6 percent of voters from the Walnut/McKittrick island voted against annexation. The much smaller Maple Street island has voted 90 percent against annexation.

“We’re thrilled,” said Ann Weaver, of Walnut/McKittrick, of the results. “We are absolutely thrilled. We did a lot of work.”

Weaver, her husband Jerry, and others from Walnut/McKittrick put together a petition prior to the city’s…