Lloyd E. Lamar

Methow, WA

Lloyd E. Lamar of Methow, WA, passed away on February 10, 2017, at age 86.

Lloyd originally came from California. He moved to Bridgeport, WA, in 1955. At

that time, he went to work for Clint and Marge Lilly, farming. Then, he worked

for Maury Fisk at Brigeport IGA for approximately 15 years. After which, the

Lamar family resurrected what is now known as Nell’s Drive-In. After getting

the Drive-In established, he went to work for Local 1151 Laborer’s Union. His

last job was at the Brewster Senior Center, driving bus. He was 62 when he

started driving, and drove for 20 years and retired completely at age 82.

Lloyd and his wife, Nellie Lamar, had six children. Preceding him in death was

his wife, Nellie Lamar; his two sons: Bill and Randy; and his daughter,

Ruselle (Rustie) Perez. His surviving children are Johnine Moore of Methow,

WA, Steven Lamar of Chelan, WA, and Pattie Lamar of Omak, WA.

Memorial Services will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at

805 Highway 173 South between Brewster and Bridgeport. Services will be held

on February 25, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. We would appreciate all donations be made

to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses.