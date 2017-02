OLYMPIA — In a case to be heard next week by the state Supreme Court, Chelan County is suing to have evidence reinstated in a DUI case where a sheriff's deputy made a mistake in seeking a driver's breath sample.

If the nine justices agree with county prosecutors, the District Court case against Marysville motorist Robert James Bowie, 37, could lead to removal of his license for failure to submit to a breath test. If not, they'll have only the…