Lora McEachern

October 22, 1934 - February 10, 2017

Lora McEachern passed away on February 10, 2017, at the age of 82. Surrounded

by her children and grandchildren, she returned to God listening to their

voices as they sung to her the songs that she so loved. Born Lora Overman in

Entiat, WA, to mother, Flora Vaughn, and father, Ora Overman, Lora grew up in

Entiat, Wenatchee and Chelan with her sisters, Doris, Janet and Linda, and

brothers, Gene and Charles. She was a graduate of Wenatchee High School, a

finalist in the Apple Blossom court of 1953, and later, a vocal major at the

Western College of Education (CWU) in Ellensburg, WA. Lora was a woman whose

life was filled with love, compassion, song and strong faith. She lived her

life by the words of the Mother Abbess in the Sound of Music, climbing every

mountain, fording every stream, following every rainbow, and living her dream.

She passes now into the hands of God to live upon his mountain, walking hand-

in-hand with Dave and surrounded by the sounds of music, family and friends.

Lora leaves behind children: Alan, Julie, Lisa, Susie and Jackie; eight

grandchildren; and sister, Linda Madsen; to join her husband of 58 years,

David McEachern, in heaven.

A Memorial Service will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Kent, WA, on

Saturday, February 18, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. For more information, log into

MarlattFuneralHome.com.