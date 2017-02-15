Parkinson’s therapy packs a punch

WENATCHEE — Whappita. Whappita. Whappita. Last month, Parkinson’s sufferer George Dosser walloped the hell out of a local boxing gym's speed bag.

Dosser, a Wenatchee resident who’s had Parkinson’s disease for 12 years, now fights the crippling condition with therapy that packs a real punch. He claims that six months of non-contact boxing workouts — jabs, undercuts, roundhouse punches — have slowed the disease’s progress, reduced tremors and improved his agility, stability and mobility.

“A few months ago I couldn’t…