Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 15 at 11:11AM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup Pass, Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, Nespelem, Disautel Pass, Waterville, Mansfield,

This Afternoon

Hi32° Rain/Freezing Rain

Tonight

Lo32° Rain/Freezing Rain then Rain

Thursday

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi40° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo29° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi36° Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi37° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Snow then Snow Likely

Quincy hospital turns to committee for financial advice

by K.C. Mehaffey
QUINCY — The Quincy Valley Medical Center is turning to a community committee to help it resolve longstanding financial problems that continue even after the public hospital district closed its long-term care and laid off nearly one-third of its staff.

A state audit — released last week —outlines Grant County Public Hospital District 2’s financial difficulties and issues a finding for its continuing reliance on the county for registered warrants to pay for operations due to cash flow problems.

