Quincy hospital turns to committee for financial advice

QUINCY — The Quincy Valley Medical Center is turning to a community committee to help it resolve longstanding financial problems that continue even after the public hospital district closed its long-term care and laid off nearly one-third of its staff.

A state audit — released last week —outlines Grant County Public Hospital District 2’s financial difficulties and issues a finding for its continuing reliance on the county for registered warrants to pay for operations due to cash flow problems.

The…