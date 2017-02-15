Rampant Wild speed past Express

COQUITLAM, British Columbia — The Wenatchee Wild put forth a spectacular offensive display on Wednesday night at the Poirier Sports & Leisure Complex, scoring seven goals in the first half of the game and cruising from there in a 9-0 win over the Coquitlam Express.

Up against the last-place team in the British Columbia Hockey League’s Mainland division, the Wild didn’t wait long to assert their superiority. Wenatchee scored twice in the opening period and outshot Coquitlam 18-2, with Matthew…