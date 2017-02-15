The Wenatchee World

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 15 at 8:02PM PST until February 16 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, Badger Mountain Road, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy. * Ice Accumulations...Up to an additional a tenth of an inch. * Timing...Rain and freezing rain will continue tonight before

Tonight

Lo30° Rain/Freezing Rain

Thursday

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi40° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo29° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi36° Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi37° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Snow then Snow Likely

Washington's Birthday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Rampant Wild speed past Express

by Daniel Rubens.
COQUITLAM, British Columbia — The Wenatchee Wild put forth a spectacular offensive display on Wednesday night at the Poirier Sports & Leisure Complex, scoring seven goals in the first half of the game and cruising from there in a 9-0 win over the Coquitlam Express.

Up against the last-place team in the British Columbia Hockey League’s Mainland division, the Wild didn’t wait long to assert their superiority. Wenatchee scored twice in the opening period and outshot Coquitlam 18-2, with Matthew…

