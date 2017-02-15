Riverfront rec area plan taking shape

EAST WENATCHEE — The recreation and natural area the Chelan County PUD is developing in Douglas County just south of the Odabashian Bridge will soon get a new name.

But it doesn’t look like “Bimbo Beach” will be renamed anytime soon.

The strip of Columbia River shoreline that hosts that colloquially named party beach borders the 26-acre swath of sand dunes, rock outcroppings and desert scrub the PUD is acquiring in collaboration with the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust and private donors.