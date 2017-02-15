Safety Valve: Letters from readers

Together for the Dreamers

I would like to thank Reps. Dave Reichert, Pramila Jayapal and Dan Newhouse for co-sponsoring the BRIDGE Act. As a Leavenworth resident who has also lived extensively in Seattle, I am thrilled to see both my representatives working together for such an important cause.

With DACA threatened, nearly 750,000 young people are in danger of being deported or forced back into the shadows. This would be a disaster morally and economically. The BRIDGE Act would allow…