School levies fare well, bonds a mixed bag

NCW — School district levies fared well in Tuesday’s election. School district bond propositions had a tougher time of it.

Cascade School District’s two levy proposals were both passing as of Tuesday’s initial ballot count. The four-year replacement maintenance and operations levy had 57 percent yes votes while the new four-year capital levy for technology, safety and security improvements had received 55 percent of the vote.

In Manson, the two-year replacement maintenance and operations levy was passing with 69 percent…