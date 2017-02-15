The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 15 at 11:11AM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup Pass, Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, Nespelem, Disautel Pass, Waterville, Mansfield,

This Afternoon

Hi32° Rain/Freezing Rain

Tonight

Lo31° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi40° Chance Wintry Mix then Partly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi41° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi37° Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo25° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi37° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Rain/Snow

School levies fare well, bonds a mixed bag

by Nevonne McDaniels
Send to Kindle
Print This

NCW — School district levies fared well in Tuesday’s election. School district bond propositions had a tougher time of it.

Cascade School District’s two levy proposals were both passing as of Tuesday’s initial ballot count. The four-year replacement maintenance and operations levy had 57 percent yes votes while the new four-year capital levy for technology, safety and security improvements had received 55 percent of the vote.

In Manson, the two-year replacement maintenance and operations levy was passing with 69 percent…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 