Making two-bite sandwiches for a weeknight meal is a nice way to mix things up every now and then. Ideally, they need to pack a lot of flavor into a tidy package.

Luckily, this is yet another recipe that builds on the versatility of pork tenderloin. Slathered with a quick paste of garlic, Spanish smoked paprika and olive oil (beware its high staining quotient and proceed accordingly; I used food-safe gloves), the meat roasts in the oven while you assemble…