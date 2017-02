I’ll admit that driving solo for 2,500 miles to play just five rounds of golf is a bit out of the mainstream. If you do the math, that’s 500 miles for each 18-hole round or, drilling down a bit further, a little over 27 miles per hole. This sounds crazy, even to me. I’ve come to understand over the past few years that the golf part of this journey is only the excuse to get behind the wheel for some…