The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 15 at 7:55AM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * Locations...Republic, Inchelium, Wauconda, Chesaw Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, Sherman Pass, Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup

Today

Hi32° Wintry Mix

Tonight

Lo31° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi40° Chance Wintry Mix then Partly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi41° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi37° Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo25° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi37° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Rain/Snow

Eugene Robinson | The GOP’s profiles in cowardice

by By Eugene RobinsonWashington Post Writers Group
Commentary
Send to Kindle
Print This

WASHINGTON — Imagine how Republicans would have reacted if former president Obama had attacked a retailer for dropping his daughter’s product line. Or asked senators to confirm a Cabinet pick who said guns are needed in schools to defend against grizzly bears. Or tried to undermine the independence of the federal judiciary. Or equated the United States’ moral standing with that of Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

There would have been howls of outrage, of course, and multiple investigations, and even calls…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 