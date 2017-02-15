Eugene Robinson | The GOP’s profiles in cowardice

WASHINGTON — Imagine how Republicans would have reacted if former president Obama had attacked a retailer for dropping his daughter’s product line. Or asked senators to confirm a Cabinet pick who said guns are needed in schools to defend against grizzly bears. Or tried to undermine the independence of the federal judiciary. Or equated the United States’ moral standing with that of Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

There would have been howls of outrage, of course, and multiple investigations, and even calls…