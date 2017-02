I have told this story so many times I can’t recall if I ever put it down here, but with the passing of our chairman Wilfred Woods Saturday, I feel compelled to describe the view from his employees.

It was my first day as an employee of The World, precisely 40 years ago on the 21st day of March. I had been told to arrive in the newsroom promptly at 7 a.m. to take up my duties. I got off…