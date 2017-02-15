Trump knew 3 weeks ago that Flynn misled on contacts with Russia

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump knew for three weeks that former national security adviser Michael Flynn misrepresented his contacts with a Russian diplomat before firing him under pressure, the White House acknowledged Tuesday in offering an account of Flynn’s downfall that differed strikingly from what it said a day earlier.

After days of questions about whether Flynn had spoken with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. in December about new sanctions implemented by the Obama administration, White House officials said…