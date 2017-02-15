U.S. Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy stepping down

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy plans to step down next month, the agency said on Tuesday, two years after he took charge of the agency following high-profile security lapses by the service responsible for protecting the president.

“Congratulations Dir Clancy on your retirement! The men & women of the @SecretService are grateful for your 29 years of service & leadership,” the Secret Service said on Twitter.

Clancy will leave on March 4, an agency spokesman said.