Wenatchee schools levy goes to voters April 25

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee School District voters will be asked to approve a four-year replacement maintenance and operations levy on April 25.

The Wenatchee School Board approved the resolution for levy at its Tuesday meeting.

Superintendent Brian Flones has 24 community meetings scheduled in the next five weeks to help spread the word about how the levy funds, which amount to 12.6 percent of the district’s budget, are spent.

The levy would raise about $13 million a year for four years…