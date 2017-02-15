Wine of the Week | Tsillan Cellars 2013 Estate Reserve Syrah

Judges awarded this wine a Double Gold Medal in the 2016 Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival competition.

Tsillan Cellars 2013 Estate Reserve Syrah, $35

Review: Perched above the south shore of Lake Chelan, Tsillan Cellars is one of the most beautiful destination wineries in the Pacific Northwest — perhaps even on the West Coast. It is the creation of Dr. Robert Jankelson, who envisioned this Tuscan-themed property many years ago. This Syrah from estate grapes is a classic thanks to…