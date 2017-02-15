The Wenatchee World

Weather:

30°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 14 at 9:47PM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * Locations...Republic, Inchelium, Wauconda, Chesaw Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, Sherman Pass, Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup

Overnight

Lo29° Freezing Rain

Wednesday

Hi32° Wintry Mix

Wednesday Night

Lo31° Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi40° Chance Wintry Mix then Partly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi41° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi37° Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo25° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi37° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Wine of the Week | Tsillan Cellars 2013 Estate Reserve Syrah

by Marco Martinez
Send to Kindle
Print This

Judges awarded this wine a Double Gold Medal in the 2016 Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival competition.

Tsillan Cellars 2013 Estate Reserve Syrah, $35

Review: Perched above the south shore of Lake Chelan, Tsillan Cellars is one of the most beautiful destination wineries in the Pacific Northwest — perhaps even on the West Coast. It is the creation of Dr. Robert Jankelson, who envisioned this Tuscan-themed property many years ago. This Syrah from estate grapes is a classic thanks to…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 