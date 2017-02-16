3-month sentence for threatening police officer

WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee man who voiced threats against a police officer over a high-profile fatal shooting received a three-month jail sentence for harassment Wednesday.

Michael Richard Ayers, 52, entered an Alford plea of guilty, five months after he told a store clerk he would harm then-East Wenatchee Police Officer Kaiti Wilkins if she were not jailed for shooting and killing Cameron S. Ayers in the line of duty last year. An Alford plea allows him to deny the…