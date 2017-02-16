The Wenatchee World

Weather:

42°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi42° Chance Showers

Tonight

Lo31° Chance Showers and Patchy Fog then Patchy Fog

Friday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo29° Chance Snow Showers

Saturday

Hi35° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Saturday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy then Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi36° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi38° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo29° Rain Likely

3-month sentence for threatening police officer

by Jefferson Robbins
Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee man who voiced threats against a police officer over a high-profile fatal shooting received a three-month jail sentence for harassment Wednesday.

Michael Richard Ayers, 52, entered an Alford plea of guilty, five months after he told a store clerk he would harm then-East Wenatchee Police Officer Kaiti Wilkins if she were not jailed for shooting and killing Cameron S. Ayers in the line of duty last year.  An Alford plea allows him to deny the…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 