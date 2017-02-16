A healthy Gallardo seeks a fresh start with Mariners

PEORIA, Ariz. — This was the first step Wednesday in right-hander Yovani Gallardo’s revitalization plan as he pushed through the Mariners’ initial workout for pitchers and catchers at the Peoria Sports Complex.

A new year with a new chance with a new club.

Soon to be 31, Gallardo is a 10-year veteran whom the Mariners acquired from Baltimore in a Jan. 6 trade for outfielder Seth Smith. On second thought, maybe getting out of Baltimore was Gallardo’s first step.

Simply…