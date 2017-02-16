The Wenatchee World

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 15 at 8:02PM PST until February 16 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, Badger Mountain Road, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy. * Ice Accumulations...Up to an additional a tenth of an inch. * Timing...Rain and freezing rain will continue tonight before

Today

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain/Freezing Rain then Slight Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi39° Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi36° Rain/Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi37° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo31° Rain Likely

A healthy Gallardo seeks a fresh start with Mariners

by Bob DuttonThe (Tacoma) News Tribune
PEORIA, Ariz. — This was the first step Wednesday in right-hander Yovani Gallardo’s revitalization plan as he pushed through the Mariners’ initial workout for pitchers and catchers at the Peoria Sports Complex.

A new year with a new chance with a new club.

Soon to be 31, Gallardo is a 10-year veteran whom the Mariners acquired from Baltimore in a Jan. 6 trade for outfielder Seth Smith. On second thought, maybe getting out of Baltimore was Gallardo’s first step.

Simply…

