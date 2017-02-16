The Wenatchee World

Armed men fire shots and rob Quincy gas station

by Pete O'Cain
QUINCY — Quincy Police are looking for two men who robbed a Quincy gas station early Monday morning.

Two masked men carrying a shotgun and rifle entered a Conoco Gas Station about 1:10 a.m. near F Street  SE and Third Avenue SE, fired their weapons and then demanded money from the cash registerer, according to Quincy Police. No employees were injured.

The men left on foot.

The incident is similar to an unsolved robbery in January at a convenience store…

