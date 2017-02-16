The Wenatchee World

This Afternoon

Hi42° Chance Showers

Tonight

Lo31° Chance Showers and Patchy Fog then Patchy Fog

Friday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo29° Chance Snow Showers

Saturday

Hi35° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Saturday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy then Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi36° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi38° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo29° Rain Likely

Bigfoot researchers study Sunnyslope prints

by Pete O'Cain
SUNNYSLOPE — Paul Graves stands in a field buried in a foot of snow with his legs stretched one in front of the other like some cruel game of Twister. He’s trying to mirror a mysterious set of tracks that recently appeared in Sunnyslope.

Each individual track is about two feet long, a couple inches deep and 4 to 6 feet apart, heel to heel. They stretch for a half-mile in a near perfect single file line from an orchard…

