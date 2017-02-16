Bigfoot researchers study Sunnyslope prints

SUNNYSLOPE — Paul Graves stands in a field buried in a foot of snow with his legs stretched one in front of the other like some cruel game of Twister. He’s trying to mirror a mysterious set of tracks that recently appeared in Sunnyslope.

Each individual track is about two feet long, a couple inches deep and 4 to 6 feet apart, heel to heel. They stretch for a half-mile in a near perfect single file line from an orchard…