Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 15 at 8:02PM PST until February 16 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, Badger Mountain Road, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy. * Ice Accumulations...Up to an additional a tenth of an inch. * Timing...Rain and freezing rain will continue tonight before

Overnight

Lo30° Rain/Freezing Rain

Thursday

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain/Freezing Rain then Slight Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi40° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo29° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi36° Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi37° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Snow then Snow Likely

Washington's Birthday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Bye-bye for Bao Bao: Giant panda to go to China

by Harrison SmithThe Washington Post
Features
WASHINGTON, D.C. — When Bao Bao was born, in August 2013, the National Zoo’s not-yet-giant panda cub was the size of a stick of butter.

Laura Schmechel of Mount Vernon, Virginia, remembers watching on the zoo’s online Panda Cam, marveling at the tiny bear who was “always moving around and having fun.” Bao Bao seemed like a smaller version of her, the 14-year-old says.

One year later, when Bao Bao celebrated her first birthday, Brandon Budd of Upper Marlboro, Maryland,…

