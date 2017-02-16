Tracy Warner | Can Trump stop the robots?

I felt sadness and optimism simultaneously. That was my reaction reading Wednesday’s followup with the former employees of Alcoa’s curtailed Wenatchee Works aluminum smelter. Reporter Christine Pratt checked up on laid-off employees interviewed a year ago. Most had difficult times, but bounced back to find jobs or train for new professions. Their new jobs, or the jobs they hope to take after schooling, tend to pay less than Alcoa, often with less generous benefits, but they are rebuilding and their…