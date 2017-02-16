The Wenatchee World

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 15 at 8:02PM PST until February 16 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, Badger Mountain Road, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy. * Ice Accumulations...Up to an additional a tenth of an inch. * Timing...Rain and freezing rain will continue tonight before

Today

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain/Freezing Rain then Slight Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi39° Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi36° Rain/Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi37° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo31° Rain Likely

Tracy Warner | Can Trump stop the robots?

by By Tracy WarnerEditorial Page Editor
Commentary
I felt sadness and optimism simultaneously. That was my reaction reading Wednesday’s followup with the former employees of Alcoa’s curtailed Wenatchee Works aluminum smelter. Reporter Christine Pratt checked up on laid-off employees interviewed a year ago. Most had difficult times, but bounced back to find jobs or train for new professions. Their new jobs, or the jobs they hope to take after schooling, tend to pay less than Alcoa, often with less generous benefits, but they are rebuilding and their…

