Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 15 at 8:02PM PST until February 16 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, Badger Mountain Road, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy. * Ice Accumulations...Up to an additional a tenth of an inch. * Timing...Rain and freezing rain will continue tonight before

Overnight

Lo30° Rain/Freezing Rain

Thursday

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain/Freezing Rain then Slight Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi40° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo29° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi36° Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi37° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Snow then Snow Likely

Washington's Birthday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Cat fight: Barb Horton’s passion is to save cats and put them to work. Not everyone thinks that’s a good thing…

by Lynn ThompsonThe Seattle Times
Features
SEATTLE — Barb Horton's passion for the past 15 years has been finding homes and jobs for abandoned cats. She's introducing me to one, a handsome, gray-and-white tom that was dumped several weeks earlier and is adjusting to a new home in a neighborhood with a rat problem.

We are standing on the street, talking about the cat named "Tor" by his new owners, when Horton glimpses a flash out the corner of her eye. I see nothing. The house…

