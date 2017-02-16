Collaborations win $2.3 million for forest health projects

NCW — Collaborative forest health projects near Leavenworth, Mazama, Tonasket and Cle Elum will get $2.3 million to plan and carry out thinning, burning and stream restoration projects this year.

The funding is from the Joint Chiefs Landscape Restoration Partnership between the U.S. Forest Service and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

It builds on $2 million awarded in 2016 to improve the health and resiliency of forest ecosystems and communities where public and private lands meet.

Holly Krake, spokeswoman for…