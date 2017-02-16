Colorblind see world anew with special eyeglasses

MISSION, Kan. — For 16-year-old Noah Vittengl, who is just beginning to drive, being able to tell a red light from a green light is rather important.

“It’s been difficult trying to figure out what light is what and what color is what,” the Blue Springs high school student said Wednesday.

A few minutes later, Vittengl was witnessing the world with colors a lot closer to what most people see, with the help of special eyeglass lenses that correct deficiencies…