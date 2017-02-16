The Wenatchee World

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 15 at 8:02PM PST until February 16 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, Badger Mountain Road, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy. * Ice Accumulations...Up to an additional a tenth of an inch. * Timing...Rain and freezing rain will continue tonight before

Overnight

Lo30° Rain/Freezing Rain

Thursday

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain/Freezing Rain then Slight Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi40° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo29° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi36° Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi37° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Snow then Snow Likely

Washington's Birthday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Colorblind see world anew with special eyeglasses

by Matt CampbellThe Kansas City Star
Features
MISSION, Kan. — For 16-year-old Noah Vittengl, who is just beginning to drive, being able to tell a red light from a green light is rather important.

“It’s been difficult trying to figure out what light is what and what color is what,” the Blue Springs high school student said Wednesday.

A few minutes later, Vittengl was witnessing the world with colors a lot closer to what most people see, with the help of special eyeglass lenses that correct deficiencies…

