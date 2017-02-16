Douglas County nixes pot cooperatives

WATERVILLE — Commissioners in Douglas County decided last month to ban medical marijuana cooperatives in unincorporated areas of the county.

The Jan. 10 resolution prevents medical marijuana users from forming cooperatives, in which up to four medical marijuana patients can register with the state, and then cooperatively grow pot in one location for their own personal use.

Commissioner Kyle Steinburg said allowing medical marijuana cooperatives would mean that someone could grow as many as 60 plants in their backyard. “That’s…