The Wenatchee World

Weather:

33°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 15 at 8:02PM PST until February 16 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, Badger Mountain Road, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy. * Ice Accumulations...Up to an additional a tenth of an inch. * Timing...Rain and freezing rain will continue tonight before

Overnight

Lo30° Slight Chance Rain/Freezing Rain

Thursday

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain/Freezing Rain then Slight Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi39° Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi36° Rain/Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi37° Rain/Snow then Rain

Tickets on sale for ‘EDM Antigone’

by Holly Thorpe
Send to Kindle
Print This

Tickets are on sale now for “EDM Antigone,” a modern take on Sophocles’ classical tragedy locally produced by Don Fox and directed by Thomas Dewayne Barret.

The show has been described in releases as a “modern-language, electronic rock opera” that aims to adapt classical Greek literature for a current-day audience.

The public performance of the show will be on March 7.

“EDM Antigone starts with the timeless tragedy of Sophocles and mashes it up with contemporary electronic dance music, multi-media,…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 