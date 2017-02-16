Tickets on sale for ‘EDM Antigone’

Tickets are on sale now for “EDM Antigone,” a modern take on Sophocles’ classical tragedy locally produced by Don Fox and directed by Thomas Dewayne Barret.

The show has been described in releases as a “modern-language, electronic rock opera” that aims to adapt classical Greek literature for a current-day audience.

The public performance of the show will be on March 7.

“EDM Antigone starts with the timeless tragedy of Sophocles and mashes it up with contemporary electronic dance music, multi-media,…