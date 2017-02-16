The Wenatchee World

This Afternoon

Hi42° Chance Showers

Tonight

Lo31° Chance Showers and Patchy Fog then Patchy Fog

Friday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo29° Chance Snow Showers

Saturday

Hi35° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Saturday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy then Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi36° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi38° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo29° Rain Likely

Everybody Out | Trip report: Leavenworth - Icicle River

by By Sarah ShafferWenatcheeOutdoors.org
Attractions: A groomed trail system for skate skiers, classic skiing, and snowshoeing. The trails around Leavenworth’s National fish hatchery here are flat and well suited to both beginners or competitive snow lovers out for a work out. The views of the surrounding ridges of the Icicle River Valley are beautiful and, after fresh snow or a heavy frost, the area can be drop dead gorgeous.

Cons: Using these trails is not a remote experience. They are well used and just…

