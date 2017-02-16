Everybody Out | Trip report: Leavenworth - Icicle River

Attractions: A groomed trail system for skate skiers, classic skiing, and snowshoeing. The trails around Leavenworth’s National fish hatchery here are flat and well suited to both beginners or competitive snow lovers out for a work out. The views of the surrounding ridges of the Icicle River Valley are beautiful and, after fresh snow or a heavy frost, the area can be drop dead gorgeous.

Cons: Using these trails is not a remote experience. They are well used and just…