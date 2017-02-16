The Wenatchee World

Weather:

42°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi42° Chance Showers

Tonight

Lo31° Chance Showers and Patchy Fog then Patchy Fog

Friday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo29° Chance Snow Showers

Saturday

Hi35° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Saturday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy then Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi36° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi38° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo29° Rain Likely

Guilty plea in local tax fraud case

by Jefferson Robbins
Public
Send to Kindle
Print This

YAKIMA — A Chelan Falls man will be sentenced in May after pleading guilty Wednesday to tax fraud, underpaying the federal government by more than $183,000.

Jose L. Echeverria admitted in U.S. District Court to filing a fraudulent 2011 tax return related to his independent produce business, claiming $247,000 less income that year than he took in. The plea, entered before U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian, allows Echeverria to admit a single count of tax fraud and avoid charges relating to false…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 