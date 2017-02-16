Guilty plea in local tax fraud case

YAKIMA — A Chelan Falls man will be sentenced in May after pleading guilty Wednesday to tax fraud, underpaying the federal government by more than $183,000.

Jose L. Echeverria admitted in U.S. District Court to filing a fraudulent 2011 tax return related to his independent produce business, claiming $247,000 less income that year than he took in. The plea, entered before U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian, allows Echeverria to admit a single count of tax fraud and avoid charges relating to false…