Harry Dave Bacon

Ellensburg, WA

Harry Dave Bacon, 81, of Ellensburg, WA, and former Quincy resident, passed

away peacefully at his home on February 11, 2017. He was born November 22,

1935, to Wilfred and Mary (Renn) Bacon in Bottineau, ND.

After visiting family in Poulsbo, WA, he decided to stay and make Poulsbo his

home. Shortly after arriving, he joined the Carpenter’s Union apprenticeship

program and began working in construction. He met his sweetheart, Sharon

McGinty, in 1953 and the couple wed in 1956. They remained in Poulsbo, where

he continued to work in the construction industry.

In 1973, they purchased a farm in Quincy, WA, which transformed into Twin Firs

Sod Farm, making him the original “Mr. Sod”. When Harry was not working, his

time was spent raising and enjoying his family, spending as much time as

possible at the family cabin in the Colockum hills. He enjoyed wildlife,

snowmobiling, the outdoors, and traveling. He enjoyed being a member of and

supporting the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sharon; sons, Mark of Goldbar, WA,

Kent (Kim) of Quincy, WA, and Bill of New Mexico. He leaves behind seven

grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He was

preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Dave; and son, Daryl. It was

often said that Harry did not know a stranger and he will be missed by many.

A Celebration of his Life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22,

2017, at Faith Community Church, 1005 10th Ave SW, Quincy, WA. A lunch

reception will follow. Remembrances are suggested to a charity of your choice.

