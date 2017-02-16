James P. ‘Jim’ Pinkston

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 15 at 8:02PM PST until February 16 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, Badger Mountain Road, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy. * Ice Accumulations...Up to an additional a tenth of an inch. * Timing...Rain and freezing rain will continue tonight before

Today Hi42 ° Slight Chance Rain/Freezing Rain then Slight Chance Rain

Tonight Lo30 ° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Hi39 ° Partly Sunny

Friday Night Lo28 ° Chance Snow

Saturday Hi36 ° Rain/Snow Likely

Saturday Night Lo28 ° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Hi37 ° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night Lo30 ° Chance Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday Hi37 ° Rain/Snow then Rain