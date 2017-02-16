The Wenatchee World

Weather:

42°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi42° Chance Showers

Tonight

Lo31° Chance Showers and Patchy Fog then Patchy Fog

Friday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo29° Chance Snow Showers

Saturday

Hi35° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Saturday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy then Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi36° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi38° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo29° Rain Likely

Kia mentors take mission to heart

by Nevonne McDaniels
Education, Business
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — The trucks of Monster Jam grabbed Nick Fukuzawa’s attention when the now 20-year-old was in grade school. By the time he was in eighth grade, Grave Digger was his hero and his goal was to drive one of the huge-tired trucks that span the globe-wowing crowds with speed and crushing capabilities.

Legally deaf since birth, Fukuzawa can speak well and understands most of what is said to him, with some assistance from lip reading, a cochlear implant and…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 