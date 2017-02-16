Kia mentors take mission to heart

WENATCHEE — The trucks of Monster Jam grabbed Nick Fukuzawa’s attention when the now 20-year-old was in grade school. By the time he was in eighth grade, Grave Digger was his hero and his goal was to drive one of the huge-tired trucks that span the globe-wowing crowds with speed and crushing capabilities.

Legally deaf since birth, Fukuzawa can speak well and understands most of what is said to him, with some assistance from lip reading, a cochlear implant and…