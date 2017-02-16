Two members join Leavenworth Summer Theater board

The Leavenworth Summer Theater Board of Directors recently welcomed two new board members, Rollie Schmitten and Connie Fritz.

Schmitten has been a career natural resource manager, focusing on timber, fish and wildlife for the past four decades. He served as the Washington State Director of Fisheries and the National Marine Fisheries Service West Coast Regional Director for six states. Upon moving to Washington D.C., he became the National Director of Marine Fisheries and later the U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy…