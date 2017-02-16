The Wenatchee World

Weather:

33°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 15 at 8:02PM PST until February 16 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, Badger Mountain Road, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy. * Ice Accumulations...Up to an additional a tenth of an inch. * Timing...Rain and freezing rain will continue tonight before

Overnight

Lo30° Slight Chance Rain/Freezing Rain

Thursday

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain/Freezing Rain then Slight Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi39° Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi36° Rain/Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi37° Rain/Snow then Rain

Two members join Leavenworth Summer Theater board

by By Susan HufmanLeavenworth Summer Theater
Send to Kindle
Print This

The Leavenworth Summer Theater Board of Directors recently welcomed two new board members, Rollie Schmitten and Connie Fritz.

Schmitten has been a career natural resource manager, focusing on timber, fish and wildlife for the past four decades. He served as the Washington State Director of Fisheries and the National Marine Fisheries Service West Coast Regional Director for six states. Upon moving to Washington D.C., he became the National Director of Marine Fisheries and later the U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 