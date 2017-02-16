The Wenatchee World

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 15 at 8:02PM PST until February 16 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, Badger Mountain Road, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy. * Ice Accumulations...Up to an additional a tenth of an inch. * Timing...Rain and freezing rain will continue tonight before

Today

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain/Freezing Rain then Slight Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi39° Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi36° Rain/Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi37° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo31° Rain Likely

Most power restored to Ephrata after substation fire

by Pete O'Cain
Public Safety
EPHRATA — A Grant County PUD power substation caught fire about 7 p.m. Wednesday in Ephrata causing 8,000 to 9,000 customers to lose power.

The Central Ephrata Substation on Nat Washington Way experienced an equipment failure, sparking a “dramatic electrical arc and fire” that was visible throughout the area, according to a press release from the city of Ephrata.

Fires twice lit the sky for about 30 seconds, according to a Grant County Sheriff’s Office press release.

This electrical arc…

