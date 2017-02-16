NCW spends a ‘Day Without Immigrants’

WENATCHEE — Many immigrant workers and their families around the region stayed home from work and kept their kids home from school Thursday to support the nationwide "Day Without Immigrants" boycott. And some of the region's biggest employers supported them.
“We went to all of our employees and said ‘We want to support your First Amendment rights of free speech and we want to run our business and be effective and send a message that we want immigration reform as much…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.