The Wenatchee World

Weather:

34°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 15 at 8:02PM PST until February 16 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, Badger Mountain Road, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy. * Ice Accumulations...Up to an additional a tenth of an inch. * Timing...Rain and freezing rain will continue tonight before

Today

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain/Freezing Rain then Slight Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi39° Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi36° Rain/Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi37° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo31° Rain Likely

Peggy L. Ralston

Website Staff
Memoriam
Send to Kindle
Print This

Peggy L. Ralston, 62, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.

Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.

Comments Help

A few important points:

  • You must have a Disqus account to comment (your Wenatchee World login and Disqus login are completely separate)
  • You must provide your first and last name
  • Your comment must be civil

For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy

Advertisements

 