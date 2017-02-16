Peggy L. Ralston
Peggy L. Ralston, 62, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 15 at 8:02PM PST until February 16 at 10:00AM PST by NWS
Hi42° Slight Chance Rain/Freezing Rain then Slight Chance Rain
Lo30° Mostly Cloudy
Hi39° Partly Sunny
Lo28° Chance Snow
Hi36° Rain/Snow Likely
Lo28° Mostly Cloudy
Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely
Lo30° Chance Snow then Snow
Hi37° Rain/Snow then Rain
Lo31° Rain Likely
Peggy L. Ralston, 62, of Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy