Prep Thursday: Wenatchee, Eastmont girls hoops teams lose in District semis

Both the Wenatchee and Eastmont girls basketball teams saw their 2016-17 seasons come to an end Thursday night in the 4A District 6 semifinals, one step short of a trip to state in the first season for a pair of new coaches.

Wenatchee started slowly and never fully recovered in a 58-36 road loss to Moses Lake, the No. 2 seed in the district tournament. Eastmont came out of the gates quickly and hung with No. 1 seed Sunnyside through…