RepWatch | Where are all the townhalls?

As Americans in NCW and elsewhere become more engaged in representative democracy, we present this new occasional column to follow our local reps in Congress and the State Legislature. When state reps and Congress are in session, watch this space for news on bills, committee work and the people we’ve elected as our voices in Olympia and in the other Washington.

Congressmen and constituents

NCW congressional representatives working with President Trump have a new concern as they plan interactions with voters at home: What crosses the line between constituent activism and threat?

Eighth District U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert has no plans to meet with large groups of constituents during the Congressional break that starts Monday. Instead, he’ll take moderated questions in a Facebook Live “tele-town hall” at 1 p.m. Feb. 23, hosted by KCTS-TV personality Enrique Cerna.

The Wenatchee-based Mission Indivisible group, which assembled peacefully at Reichert’s Wenatchee office Jan. 31 asking him to denounce Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order on immigration, has pressured Reichert to meet with district residents. They’ve organized a “town hall” of their own for 7 p.m. Monday at the Cashmere Riverside Center, and invited the congressman to show. In an email Wednesday, Reichert’s D.C. spokeswoman Breanna Deutch said that’s not happening.

“There have been rumors Congressman Reichert is attending a town hall in Cashmere on the 20th,” she wrote. “He is not. A separate group has organized a town hall and has falsely been telling constituents that the congressman will be there.”

As for Rep. Dan Newhouse, the 4th District Republican sent to D.C. by Douglas, Grant and Okanogan County voters, his office says he’ll meet with constituent groups and with legislators in Olympia during the weeklong break, but no large public appearances are planned. Staffers from his “mobile office” are scheduled to visit the Quincy Public Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

But Newhouse’s chief of staff, Carrie Meadows, says many calls and messages to the Sunnyside rep have veered into angry territory — sometimes to the point where they’ve been referred to the U.S. Capitol Police for investigation.

Residents across the U.S. have shown new energy in contacting Congress since the election of Donald Trump, on issues ranging including his still-unreleased tax returns, his potential debt to Russia’s espionage services, his commercial conflicts of interest, his employment of alt-right publisher Stephen Bannon … the list is too long for this column. Congressfolk who’ve met with voters since the election have sometimes faced angry questions, like Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) encountered in his home district Feb. 9. Closer to NCW, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rogers — an influential supporter of President Donald Trump — was booed during a Martin Luther King Day speech at the Spokane Convention Center.

Meadows noted that Newhouse held a 90-minute listening session in East Wenatchee last October on public land issues. Since Trump’s election, however, communication from district residents has become more intense, and caused staffers to plan cautiously.

“If we’re doing a big public event, and we’re worried about security concerns, we’re also worried about security for whomever else is in that room,” Meadows said. “This is a new security environment we didn’t have to confront in his first two-year term.”

A Feb. 6 visit to Omak by Newhouse’s mobile office saw a 100- to 150-person turnout, with constituents demanding a town hall to discuss issues including immigration, environmental protection and the Affordable Care Act. The gathering was peaceful, with no arrests reported.

Seattle alt-paper The Stranger suggests Reichert’s Facebook Live townhall — arranged after lobbying from a Snoqualmie Valley voters’ group anxious to preserve the Affordable Care Act — allows him to avoid such scenes, which can be endlessly recycled through social media. As of Wednesday the event was not mentioned on Reichert’s own Facebook page, but will be streamed Feb. 23 at KCTS’s Facebook page and at kcts.org. Submit questions in advance at kcts9.org/submit-question-david-reichert.

Congress returns for its D.C. legislative session Feb. 27.

Taxation and representation

Speaking of Trump’s taxes, Reichert was among the 23 “no” votes in the House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday that turned back an effort to collect the president’s tax returns for congressional investigation. Minority Democrats on the committee sought answers on Trump’s financial entanglements and potential conflicts of interest; Republicans sided with Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Texas), who said, “If Congress can use its power to rummage around in the president’s tax returns for political purposes, what prevents them from doing the same to average Americans?”

Our men in Olympia

Wenatchee World reporter Mike Irwin deploys to the state Capitol this week to catch up with NCW’s new legislators, Sen. Brad Hawkins and Rep. Mike Steele, at the midpoint of the legislative season. Watch for Irwin’s coverage, with images from World photographer Mike Bonnicksen, appearing next week.